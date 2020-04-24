Kent Miller, owner of Eichhorn Gonzales & Miller, said it has been rough since his jewelry store was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Friday, he was open for business and happy the city and county are loosening restrictions to allow non-essential businesses to open to customers again.
“Three of the last four weeks that we were closed were pretty rough but we’re glad to be open and we just have to see what happens from here on,” Miller said. “The city is being cautious and I think that’s what it will take to get out of this. So we’re happy to follow any guidelines to get through this.”
Like Miller’s jewelry store, some Victoria businesses can once again open for business under the city and county's new Stay Home — Stay Safe Order issued by Mayor Rawley McCoy and County Judge Ben Zeller, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It loosened restrictions of non-essential businesses. Under the new order, employees who come in contact with the public must wear facial coverings to protect the public.
“It expanded the definition of an essential business to all businesses within Victoria County,” Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County judge’s chief of staff, said. “With the exception of the few that the governor mandated be closed such as nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms.”
Bars and restaurants are still closed to dine-in service and continue to allow takeout and curbside service, she said.
Retail businesses such as jewelry shops or boutiques can open but have to follow the 6- foot social distancing requirements mandated through the order, Weinheimer said.
“They have to increase cleaning up frequently on commonly touched surfaces,” Weinheimer said. “The biggest change to this order was all employees of all businesses in the county that have contact with customers are required to wear a facial covering.”
The order will last until April 30.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce changes to the statewide order.
“We will evaluate our order in standing with his order on Monday and then after that that’s when the decision will come as far as whether we will continue this order,” she explained.
Although the city has loosened restrictions on non-essential businesses, Bobby Leon, owner of Chesnick Furniture, said business owners and customers still need to be cautious when going out to shop.
“If we’re careful and cautious and keep cleaning, I think we can be cautiously optimistic,” Leon said. “We were essential to be open, of course you have a stay at home order so customers stay home so you kind of have a catch-22.”
Leon said he doesn’t have a problem enforcing a 6-foot distance between customers in the store because there is a lot of square footage at the store.
“Well, I think we’re fortunate where we are versus New York where it’s very dense,” Leon said. “But you know, I’m cautiously optimistic that we just have to work with this together and just do what we need to do.”
He said COVID-19 has caused his business to shift. They are concentrating more efforts to online business, updating and putting products online showing prices and making it easier for customers to do business on the phone if they do not wish to shop inside the store.
Molly Ruschhaupt, owner of The Palm Tree Boutique, said business at her boutique stopped before the order was adopted in early April because people were afraid to go out in public to shop.
“I closed Monday right before the announcement because we didn’t have any business, it wasn't even worth it being open,” she said.
Friday some of her customers returned. Normally, she would see an average of 300 customers enter her shop, but Friday, 20 customers came.
Despite the steep decline, Ruschhaupt said she is overjoyed customers came into her boutique.
With the shop open again, Ruschhaupt said she has increased protocol to keep employees and customers safe by following the order's rules.
“I just hope that we’d be able to stay open,” Ruschhaupt said. “We missed Easter, which is a good holiday for us and I just can't afford to miss Mother’s Day too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.