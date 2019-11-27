2018 Angel Tree
Kayla Adams, 24, holds her daughter Alexis Adams, 4, while she points to her ornament on the Tree of Angels in honor of her mother during the Tree of Angels ceremony at Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca in 2018. This year's event marks the 17th annual event.

 Advocate File Photo

The holidays are often hard on those who have lost someone special to violent crime.

While that terrible grief will likely remain for loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year, some relief is available at this year's Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca, said May Sue Woods, event founder.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 5, grieving loved ones and members of the public are invited to the 17th annual Tree of Angels ceremony at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 in Port Lavaca.

There, they will participate in a variety of poignant ceremonies, including the lighting of remembrance candles, musical performances and hanging of angel ornaments.

Mike Jones, a region coordinator for the nonprofit Texas Victim Services Association, will deliver the keynote address.

Woods founded the Port Lavaca event after her son Jeffrey Woods was fatally stabbed in 2000.

The Port Lavaca event is one of many across Texas.

In 1991, the first Tree of Angels event was held in Austin to offer victims' families a way to support one another during the holidays.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

