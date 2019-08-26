The Coast Guard rescued three mariners Monday morning from a disabled shrimping vessel that was taking on water about two miles from the Matagorda jetties.
The mariners contacted the Coast Guard by cellphone, saying they planned to abandon the vessel, which remained partially submerged about 300 yards from shore, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The mariners were asked to ignite a flare to aid rescuers in locating them.
A Coast Guard spokeswoman identified the vessel as the “Miss Beck” but said she could not release the names of those rescued.
Coast Guard officials then launched a 45-foot boat and rescued the mariners from the water, taking them to Station Port O’Connor.
No one was injured.
A Safety Marine Information Broadcast has been issued to mariners in the area to inform them of the submerged shrimping vessel, and salvage arrangements for the stricken vessel have been arranged by its owner.
