Authorities rescued two other duck hunters stranded on an island in gale-force winds and 40-degree weather after a third hunter drowned south of Port O'Connor.
Tuesday morning, a Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued the hunters from Lighthouse Cove on Matagorda Island, according to a news release.
The island is about six miles south of Port O'Connor.
The third hunter, William Easterwood, 44, of Houston, was found drowned in the cove. He was recovered by game wardens who reached him with a 29-foot rescue boat.
Water temperatures were recorded at about 50 degrees that morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Air temperatures were measured at 44 degrees with 23-mph winds and gale-force gusts.
Easterwood drowned while trying to recover the hunters' drifting boat. An autopsy was not requested.
Before leaving the island, one of the two remaining hunters reported chest pains and was hoisted aboard a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Corpus Christi.
He was then taken for medical care at the Calhoun County Airport in Port Lavaca.
The remaining hunter was picked up by game wardens by boat and taken to the Coast Guard's station in Port O'Connor.
"We strongly urge all mariners to heed caution during gale-force winds,” said Cmdr. Charles Hawkins, Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator. “If your vessel becomes adrift, it can be extremely dangerous to attempt to recover the vessel without the use of another vessel or additional assistance.”
