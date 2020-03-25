A Calhoun County school district employee is among two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to a district press release.
The employee, who is a JR Elementary staff member, last worked on campus March 13. The staffer became sick over spring break and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
The employee is not a teacher, but students, staff and visitors may have been in contact with the employee before symptoms presented, according to the release.
The staff member self reported the results when they were received.
“This is the only positive test result for a school employee CCISD has received,” Superintendent Larry Nichols said in the release
The staff member has not been on campus since March 13th and is following all CDC guidelines.
The name of the staff member cannot be disclosed because of privacy concerns. Local hospital and health department have provided guidance to district employees, according to the release.
The two patients are residents of Calhoun County and have been instructed to self-quarantine, according to a Memorial Medical Center news release.
The Department of State Health Services is working with county officials to identify close contacts with the patients while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored.
The release did not offer any detail about the patients and whether the cases were from community contract or travel.
Roshanda Thomas, Memorial Medical Center public information officer, said officials do not know if the cases are from community spread, but that is being investigated.
The patients were tested through outpatient clinics.
Thomas said she could not share whether the patients were related and did not have their ages readily available.
The Department of State Health Services is working with county officials to identify close contacts with the patient while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored.
COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. Fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear two-to-14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
