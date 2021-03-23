A leak on a major Port Lavaca water transmission line was fixed by about 3 p.m. Thursday, allowing officials to give residents the all clear on water usage.
The city's public works crews were able to make the repair quickly enough to maintain adequate water pressure in the system, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Officials had asked residents to avoid using water except for essential purposes Tuesday morning after a contractor hit a water line that transfers water from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to the city.
Jody Weaver, the city's engineering director, said the entire city was likely to be affected as well as GBRA customers to the north and west.
The city's water supply was limited to the Village Road Tower while repairs were taking place, leading officials to ask residents to temporarily cut back water usage.
"If everybody will conserve and we can get it fixed as quickly as possible, hopefully we will not lose it to the point we have to issue a boil water notice," Weaver said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, water was being pumped from GBRA to the city as normal.
Elsewhere in Calhoun County, Seadrift is under a self-imposed boil water notice. Robert Bryant, the city's public works director, said that staff found a break on the water plant's well line on Sunday.
"It's possible the pipes were a little compromised cause of the freeze," Bryant said.
After about eight hours of trying to fix the issue, Bryant said the water supply was briefly reduced so contractors could fix the issue. The water supply was restored Monday night, and Bryant said he brought samples of the water to Victoria for testing Tuesday morning. If the samples get the all clear, Bryant said he should be able to lift the boil water notice by Wednesday morning.
(2) comments
Transmission line. huh?
Yes sir. The line that delivers water from GBRA to the city was damaged but has now been fixed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.