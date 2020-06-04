VC Administration Building
The Victoria College board will have special meetings June 8-11 in the Founder’s Room at the Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road.

The meetings will open with citizen communication where the public is invited to address the board at 5 p.m. each evening. The board will go into executive session at 7 p.m. to interview presidential finalists.

Additionally, board members may be attending open forums during the day as presidential candidates speak to students, faculty, staff and the community.

The forums will be in the VC Student Center, 2200 E. Red River, and at the Emerging Technology Center, 7403 Lone Tree Road.

The schedule for the forums is:

10-11 a.m. general open forum at Student Center – Main Campus

2-3 p.m. general open forum at the Emerging Technology Center

