A Victoria driver was killed Thursday morning after another driver fell asleep and drifted into oncoming traffic on a Calhoun County highway.
Martin Islas, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:38 a.m. crash by Justice of the Peace Hope Kurtz, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
Islas was driving south in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup on SH 35 near Meadowview Lane behind a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Roberto Delossantos, 41, of Port Lavaca, when a northbound Expedition veered into their lane.
The Expedition's driver, Juan Ellierh Bravo, 23, of Harlingen, had fallen asleep, according to the release.
Delossantos' pickup sideswiped Bravo's oncoming Expedition, causing Delossantos' pickup to skid to a stop in a ditch along the south side of the highway.
Bravos' Expedition then continued north, striking the front left of Islas' pickup, causing the pickup to enter a side skid and roll into a ditch along the north side of the highway.
Two other Port Lavaca residents riding in Islas' pickup, Eloy Franco Bautista, 71, and Francis Lee Williams, 40, were taken to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Bravo was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria in serious condition.
The crash is under investigation by the DPS.
