The Victoria Fire Department will livestream a 9/11 commemoration ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the attacks Friday morning.
After the ceremony, some local firefighters and medical responders plan to honor the 412 emergency responders who died when the World Trade Center towers fell in 2001, organizers said.
The public will be able to view a livestream of the ceremony starting at 7:45 a.m. on the Victoria and Victoria Fire Department Facebook pages, according to a city news release.
"Out of an abundance of caution because of COVID, only uniformed personnel and elected officials will be at the ceremony. It will be closed to the public," said Tracy Fox, Victoria Fire Department fire chief.
The ceremony, which will recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives that day, will be held on Friday, the day before the two-decade anniversary.
Dan Phillips is the national director of Responder Health, a provider of mental wellness programs for first responder agencies, as well as the national training director for Armor Up America, an organization that works to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and provide mental health support to first responders.
"He is an expert in building and sustaining law enforcement peer support programs and has responded to mass casualty scenes and other critical incidents across the country," according to the news release.
After the ceremony, a group of local firefighters and emergency medical responders will climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs at Victoria Memorial Stadium, symbolizing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.
“It’s a great honor to put this on,” said Joel Gomez, who retired from the Victoria Fire Department last year and organizes the event. Gomez organized the climb last year, which was also closed to the public because of the pandemic. "It means a lot to still put this on."
The Victoria Advocate will attend the stair climb and will livestream the event on the newspaper's Facebook page.
