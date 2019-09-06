A Victoria resident employed at the Calhoun Chemical plant was killed Friday morning just outside his place of work after crashing into a pickup driven by his neighbor.
Michael Kelly Burke Jr., 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Wesley Hunt, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Burke had just ended his shift and was leaving work, he said.
A little after 5:20 a.m., Burke failed to yield the right of way as he exited the plant onto SH 185, causing a 2014 GMC Sierra to crash into the driver's-side door of his 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, San Miguel said.
Victoria resident Rigoberto Genaro Villarreal, the 32-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra, was severely injured and taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro, where he was then flown by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center.
The initial impact caused Burke's Cavalier to travel across the highway and enter a ditch, San Miguel said. Villarreal's GMC Sierra came to rest in the center of the highway.
According to driver's license records, Villarreal and Burke lived just a few houses away from one another on Londonderry Drive in Victoria.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, said San Miguel, adding the speed limit on that stretch of the highway is 70 mph.
No other vehicles or occupants were involved, he said.
Weather conditions at the time of the crash, San Miguel said, were dry and clear.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.