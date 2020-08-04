The YMCA of the Golden Crescent is offering three new programs for “extended learning” in 2020, as families and their children adjust to a school year that, for most students, will begin with virtual instruction.
The programs include an all day virtual learning program, an after school program, and an enrichment program.
“The Y is here to support families during this transitional period,” said CEO William “Bud” Oliver in a news release. “We’re navigating this new way of learning and are excited to share these extended learning opportunities as kids make their way back to school.”
Victoria’s school district will start virtually on Aug. 18 through Sept. 7, officials decided in July. The reopening of brick-and-mortar campuses is scheduled for Sept. 8 in Victoria.
To learn more about the YMCA’s childcare programs visit ymcavictoria.org or contact Michelle Falcon, the childcare director at the Victoria branch at mcavazos@ymcavictoria.org or 361-575-0511. In Calhoun County, contact executive director Michele Morales at mmorales@ymcavictoria.org or 361-551-2562.
Financial assistance is available for families who cannot afford membership or the extended learning programs.
