Due to the winter storm warning forecasted for Tuesday night, we have decided to print an early edition for Wednesday, Feb. 17th. We just received word that as of now, U.S. 77 and I-37 going into Corpus Christi, where we print the Victoria Advocate, has been reopened to traffic. Unless this changes we do hope to have a Wednesday paper delivered to you.
Our goal is to have your paper delivered between 9 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. There may be some areas we are unable to access to complete deliveries, but should this be the case, we will deliver this paper with the next day we are able to make delivery.
Our Customer Care department will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and our automated system will be available 24 hours. You may reach us by calling 361-574-1200.
Thank you for your understanding.
