The West Side Calhoun County Navigation District wants the public to help decide how to best use a 70-acre tract of land in Port O’Connor that it recently purchased to preserve and expand public access to Texas waters.
“The public’s access to the water and water related activities has disappeared in Port O’Connor,” Teddy Hawes, navigation district commissioner, said in a District news release. “Everything is privately owned now. We need to restore and maintain the public’s access for recreational boating and sport fishing opportunities in the County.”
The District’s commissioners are inviting and encouraging residents to attend a listening session on Tuesday at the Port O’Connor Community Center, where they hope community members will offer input and ideas for best usage of the land that is located off SH 185, according to the news release.
Port Director Jennifer Stastny said the land is waterfront and the District plans to develop additional water access on the property, which cost about $5 million. The public will be given an overview of the tract during the meeting, she said.
"Development plans will partially be developed based upon public need communicated during the meeting," Stastny said.
Known as the Port of West Calhoun, the District operates the Long Mott Harbor and Seadrift Harbor that link to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway through the Victoria Barge Canal.
Purchase of the property is several months in the making, and was made possible through years of frugal maintenance of District accounts and monies derived from business activities at its existing harbors and properties, according to the news release.
“We do not tax the public and these monies have been growing investments over the years,” District Chairman Jack Campbell said. “With the zero-interest situation at the banks the past year or two, it simply made more sense to invest the District’s funds in this property and grow its assets through other means.”
(0) comments
