A woman killed in a house fire outside Seadrift on Friday has not been positively identified by authorities, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said Tuesday afternoon.
A man made it out of the burning home on Davis Road and was sent to a Victoria hospital with internal and external injuries resulting from smoke and the fire, said Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause on Friday afternoon.
A woman did not survive. A dog also was found dead lying near her inside the home.
"We don’t have a positive identification on her yet," Vickery said. "We know who she is. We’re 99% sure, but if it turned out not to be the correct identification, it would create a huge issue, so we are waiting on DNA."
The man and woman were a couple but were not married, Vickery said.
"As far as I know, the man is still in the hospital in Victoria," Vickery said. "He was in pretty bad shape for a while. None of his injuries were life threatening though."
Vickery added that there were no indications on Monday of foul play.
"It looked to me like they were using a little propane heater and that caused the fire," Vickery said. "But it is still under investigation by the Victoria fire marshal."
Vickery said once the cause is determined, he will release the victim's identity.