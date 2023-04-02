The YMCA of the Golden Crescent held its annual meeting in late February and awarded three distinguished volunteers for their exceptional contributions to the organization.
Manny Villareal III was awarded the CM Ferguson Award, a special designation that is awarded to a volunteer based on their lifetime contributions.
“I am so honored to win this award. I knew Mr. Ferguson since I was a baby. He hired my father in 1961 to work at the YMCA. His passion for the YMCA rubbed off on me at a young age. What an honor,” Villareal said.
Glen Wilson and Jim Ward were recognized as Volunteers of the Year for Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA and Calhoun County YMCA, respectively.
The volunteers were acknowledged for their unwavering support of the organization for several years, which has greatly impacted the community.
Bud Oliver, CEO of the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, highlighted the significance of volunteers to the organization.
"We can't express enough the importance and value of these volunteers to the YMCA. They have provided a lifetime of service to our organization and this small token of recognition is the least we can do to recognize their contributions to the community," Oliver said.
The YMCA of the Golden Crescent has provided valuable programs and services to the community for many years. Volunteers are essential to the success of the organization. The contributions made by Villareal, Wilson and Ward have been instrumental in furthering the mission of the YMCA of the Golden Crescent.
For more information about the YMCA of the Golden Crescent and its programs, please visit www.ymcagoldencrescent.org.