The city of Yoakum is hosting a Memorial Day event honoring those who died in active military service.
We take this opportunity to remember the sacrifices of not only those who served and died, but the family that is left behind.
The event will be held on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Yoakum Fire Station, 203 Nelson St. A special invitation is extended to all military veterans, current military personnel and family members.
Please join us for this special time to demonstrate our appreciation to those who have worked to provide and preserve the freedoms and security that we enjoy.
