Through the power of social media, hundreds of school desks and chairs that sat in the former Daule School in Cuero will now be given another chance to be a part of an active classroom environment.
The Tri-City Empowerment Council, a nonprofit organization, donated about 200 chairs and desks that were housed in the Daule School to an Abilene-based humanitarian organization called Global Samaritan Resources on Jan. 16.
“For once, something good came out of Facebook,” said Dale Morris, a board member for Global Samaritan Resources.
Morris said the organization learned of the Cuero school through a posting on Facebook marketplace, a component of the social media site that allows users to post items for sale.
Azalia Garcia, with the Tri-City Empowerment Council, said she had posted about the school furniture on Facebook and the organization reached out to her about the items.
Garcia organized for the two groups to meet to see whether Global Samaritan Resources would want the items.
They turned around and brought an 18-wheeler truck to transport about 200 desks and chairs back to Abilene.
The school furniture will be sent to schools in Rwanda, the Ukraine and Mexico via military planes, Morris said.
“Pretty exciting how we get to make an impact in other countries from small- town Cuero, and to kids who can really use them,” Garcia said.
The donation of the desks and chairs is another step forward with the council’s project of turning the Daule School into a community center.
The organization bought the building last year from the Cuero school district, and as a result, inherited everything inside the building, which included desks, chairs and textbooks.
The council wantsto donate the textbooks next, said Viola Holman, co-founder of the council.
“It’s taken a year to clear the building. We’re almost there,” Holman said.
Once the council finds a new home for the textbooks, the next step will be to apply to grants and to find an architect to look at the building. The council is also looking at which programs to offer at the center, including science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM programs.
Holman said the council plans to introduce the STEAM program to students in third grade and up at the beginning of March at Lifeway Baptist Church.
“We’re on the move with the school. Now we can see daylight, and we’re ready to get busy with it,” Holman said.
