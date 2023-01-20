Steven Ellis has been sworn in as the new police chief for the city of Cuero.
He was sworn in at the January city council meeting. He will take over upon the retirement of longtime chief Jay Lewis.
“I am honored to be selected for this role and I follow in the footsteps of a wonderful chief,” said Ellis. “I have learned so much in my time with the Cuero Police Department and, in particular,
under the leadership of Chief Lewis.
Lewis announced his retirement in late 2022 to go into effect in January. After the announcement, Lewis worked closely with city leaders to determine the ideal candidate for the job. They quickly determined Ellis, who was captain, was the best candidate for the job, according to a news release from the city of Cuero.
Raymie Zella, Cuero City manager, said Ellis’ strong working relationship with the City of Cuero and his leadership, as well as years of experience in his role of captain of the police department made him the ideal candidate for the position.
Ellis attended the Victoria College Police Academy while working full time. He was salutatorian of his class.
Ellis has been in law enforcement since April 2002, starting as a part-time reserve officer with Cuero PD and then became full time in May 2002 when he graduated from the police academy.
Ellis was a patrol officer in 2002 and advanced to patrol sergeant, then narcotics sergeant and served as lieutenant from 2008 - 2010. He was promoted to captain in 2010.
The oath of office was led by James Crain, city attorney. Lewis presented him with his chief's badge.
Ellis was born and raised in Victoria and is looking forward to continuing to serve in the Crossroads and lead the Cuero Police Department.
"I want to thank the City of Cuero for their faith in me and I will work hard, along with my team of dedicated officers, to protect and serve Cuero."
Ellis noted he plans to continue the work of moving the department forward and engaging with the citizens of Cuero.