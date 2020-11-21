Cuero
Nov. 23-Jan. 1 - Christmas in the Park
Cuero Municipal Park, U.S. 87 South, 6-10 p.m., nightly
From its humble beginnings in just a small gazebo in 2000, Cuero’s Christmas in the Park has grown to embrace most of the town in Christmas spirit. Come enjoy a park full of lit holiday decorations and Christmas cheer. For more information, visit cuerochristmasinthepark.org.
Dec. 12 - Christmas in Downtown Cuero, Hometown Holiday
Downtown Cuero, 1-9 p.m.
Cuero Main Street presents Christmas in Downtown Hometown Holidays, including live music, lights and a breathtaking 30-foot Christmas tree. Fill out your Santa Shuffle Punch Card by perusing through local shops to be entered in a raffle to win up to $750. For more information, visit cueromainstreet.com/events/.
Yorktown
Dec. 5 - Christmas with Santa in the Park
Downtown Yorktown, 100 Block of East Main Street, 6-8 p.m.
Make it in time to see Santa at 6 p.m. for photos and come see the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department, who will be selling stew.
Dec. 5 - Western Days Wine Tasting “I’m Dreaming of a Wine Christmas”
Yorktown Western Days/Chamber Headquarters, 141 S. Riedel St., 4-10 p.m.
Come taste some fine wines provided as part of Yorktown Western Days.
Yoakum
Nov. 22-Jan. 11 - Christmas Tree Forest
Yoakum Heritage Museum, 312 Simpson St., 6:30-9 p.m.
Come see the Yoakum Heritage Museum's 32nd annual Christmas Tree Forest and get lost in a blissful pine-scented wonderland.
Dec. 4 - Christmas on the Grand
Downtown Yoakum, 5 p.m.
This annual event in downtown Yoakum includes an artificial snow-filled playpen for kids, a lighted Christmas parade at 7 p.m. and a Reindeer Run 5k to boot. Goodie bags for kiddos and movies also make an appearance to kick off the Christmas season right. For more information, visit yoakumareachamber.com/events/.
