A Memorial Day service will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. Monday by the DeWitt County Vietnam Veterans of America 1029.
The ceremony will be at the helicopter memorial in Yorktown on SH 72 and Main Street.
This ceremony is the largest in the area and attendance increases yearly. A large 2,250 square foot tent with chairs is provided, but lawn chairs are welcomed.
The service will include a guest speaker, color guard, rifle salute, taps etc. After the ceremony, attendance prizes and gun raffle winners will be announced. Please plan to attend and honor those who have "given all" to protect the freedom that we enjoy in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.