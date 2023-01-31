To kick off 2023, Republican Women of Yoakum Area will host its first monthly luncheon Feb. 8 at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St, Yoakum.
Key note speaker will be Brent Webster, first assistant Attorney General. He was appointed by Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2020.
As second in command to Paxton, Webster's job is to implement Paxton’s policy and litigation initiatives and manage the day-to-day operation of the Office of the Attorney General, with about 4,200 employees, according to a news release from the GOP group.
Webster serves as the primary check on the federal government's overreach; ensures Texas is deterring wrongful conduct in the state through civil enforcement mechanisms; instills a trial-focused, litigation-first mentality across the agency to foster better results for Texas when involved in litigation, according to the news release.
The public is invited to attend the luncheon and program. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the invocation, pledges to the flags, and introductions of elected officials. Free-will donations are appreciated.
Webster will take questions from the audience following his presentation.
For more information, contact Vickie Vickers, RWOYA first vice president and programs chair, at 512-554-5678.