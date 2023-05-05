Cuero residents will elect two council members Saturday from a field of three candidates.
All three candidates have long ties to Cuero.
Emil Garza is a Cuero native. He served 32 years in the Army in active and reserve duty. He worked 25 years for the Texas Department of Corrections Clarence Stevenson unit in Cuero. He also is a current council member.
Another council member, Bill Matthys, is a retired educator, serving 35 years in education, with the last 16 in Cuero. He has been active in the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and the Cuero ISD Education Foundation. He is also active in in the Gaslight Theatre in Shiner.
Brian L. Ladwig retired from the city's electric department as a lineman in December after serving 22 years. He is a volunteer firefighter, having served in the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years.
Residents will vote for up to two people, with the top two vote-getters winning the race.