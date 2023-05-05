Cuero residents will elect two councilmembers Saturday from a field of three candidates.
All three candidates have long ties to Cuero.
Emil Garza is a Cuero native. He served 32 years in the Army active and reserve duty. He worked 25 years for the Texas Department of Corrections Clarence Stevenson unit in Cuero. He is a current councilmember.
Another councilmember Bill Matthys is a retired educator, serving 35 years in education, with the last 16 in Cuero. He has been active in the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and the Cuero ISD Education Foundation. He is also activin in the Gaslight Theatre in Shiner.
Brian L. Ladwig retired from the cit's electric department as a lineman in December after serving 22 years. He is a volunteer firefighter, having served in the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years.
Residents will vote for up to two people, with the top two vote getters winning the race.