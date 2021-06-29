Two DeWitt County Sheriff’s deputies crashed into each other Monday night while in pursuit of a truck authorities think was illegally transporting migrants through the country.
Earlier the same day, Victoria deputies responded to three separate immigration-related calls in Victoria County, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office.
The DeWitt deputies were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of U.S. 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 953, about six miles west of Cuero, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen on Tuesday.
Their patrol cars, one of which was driven Sgt. Jose Juarez and rolled up to five times after the impact, were “completely destroyed,” he said. Bowen could not identify the deputy in the other patrol vehicle.
“We are very blessed these brave men were not injured,” Bowen said.
Bowen said he called off the pursuit, which was continued by another deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper, after they entered Gonzales County. No arrests or detainments were made related to the pursuit.
The pursuit began after the northbound truck did not yield to deputies’ attempts to stop the vehicle. The driver then continued at a high rate of speed in an effort to evade, he said.
The driver had seemingly modified the truck to shut off the tail lights of the vehicle while keeping the front headlights on, making it harder to see the truck in the dark, Bowen said.
Around 10:30 p.m., the deputies crashed into each other when one attempted to turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 953, which intersects with the highway, Bowen said.
Emergency medical responders used a “jaws of life” to remove the deputy from the vehicle that rolled five times. The deputy was conscious and talking after the crash, but was trapped in the vehicle, Bowen said.
No disciplinary action was immediately taken against the deputies. Action could be taken at a later time when the investigation is completed, but Bowen said it was unlikely.
The Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation into the crash, Bowen said.
A DPS spokesperson could not immediately be reached Tuesday for details about the crash.
“From what we know now, this looks like it was just an accident,” Bowen said.
Bowen said calls for service in the county will not be hampered despite having two patrol vehicles out of commission and two recovering deputies recovering.
Bowen said pursuits like Monday’s are dangerous to residents, law enforcement officials and the occupants of the evading vehicles.
“When you mix high speeds and heavy, fast vehicles, someone can get seriously hurt. We are very lucky we didn’t see that last night,” he said Tuesday.
Bowen said there has been a “dramatic” increase in pursuits in DeWitt County. In June alone, DeWitt deputies have reported nine pursuits authorities think were related to human smuggling or trafficking. In 2019 and 2020, he said, no chases were reported.
“We have been lucky so far that no one has been killed,” he said.
On Monday, Victoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three separate calls they said were related to illegal immigration, including one that led to the arrest of Ray Celeya, 46, of Portland on human smuggling charges and detainment of seven migrants in the country illegally.
After the arrest in the morning, at 4:12 p.m., Victoria deputies were called to assist Goliad County deputies to respond to a call describing a blue Chevrolet pickup seen loading what was thought to migrants into a vehicle under a bridge, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Goliad County deputies followed the truck into Victoria County and conducted a traffic stop when about eight people bailed out and ran into the wood, according to the news release. Three of the people, who authorities think were to in the country illegally, were detained by Goliad deputies.
At 4:49 p.m., a semi-trailer driver who was traveling north on U.S. 77 North near Tate Road called 911 about three people he said stowed away in his truck while he was stopped at a weigh station in Harlingen earlier in the day.
By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the three occupants fled the area and were not located.
