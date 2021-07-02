When two churches merged to form New Life Baptist Church in Yoakum, someone told the Rev. Adam Jaquez to take it slowly because merged churches rarely survive. That was 22 years ago, and the church is going strong today with about 150 members.
“God proved him wrong,” Jaquez said. “It’s amazing how quickly we were able to become a church.”
Jaquez moved to Yoakum from Ganado in 1989 to become pastor for Baptist Temple Mission, a mission of First Baptist Church. In Ganado, he also served a mission church as pastor for more than eight years. On Jan. 1, 1999, Baptist Temple Mission became Immanuel Baptist Church, and on Nov. 7, 1999, Immanuel Baptist Church merged with Faith Baptist Church to become New Life Baptist Church. Faith Baptist Church was founded in 1963, but by the time the merger happened, the church only had about 15 members. Immanuel Baptist had between 80 and 90 members at the time of the merger, but its building was in a state of disrepair. Therefore, the merger was a win-win for the two Baptist churches.
“(Our success is) because of the goodness of the Lord and his wisdom. I could not write a book about how to make a merger succeed,” Jaquez said. “It’s the wisdom of the Lord and us depending on him to guide us and lead us and provide for us.”
Jaquez said the two churches came together, each without any debt, and pursued ways to utilize resources to reach out in a greater way to the community and ministries in other parts of the world rather than building bigger buildings.
Jaquez, 64, has been married to Deby Jaquez for 46 years. They have four children and seven grandchildren. He spends two-and-a-half to three hours per day praying and reading and memorizing God’s word, and he gives thanks to God for his spiritual discipline. About 30 minutes of that time is spent preparing for what God wants to say through his sermon.
He has ministries with Circle Y Saddles, Brushy Creek Belt and Buckle Co., and Precision Saddle Tree, which involve going into those businesses and praying with the people.
Church ministries are available specifically for women, men and children. Bible study is offered Sunday nights, and every Wednesday is Prayer Meeting Night, which is one of the more popular church gatherings. Members of the church start the evening by giving thanks to God, and then they pray aloud for their needs and the needs of others.
“As the Holy Spirit brings people to our hearts and minds, we lift them up. We are all given the opportunity to pray aloud if we want to,” Jaquez said.
Kat Kelley, who has been a church member since 2009 with a hiatus between 2015 and 2018, attributed the success and longevity of the merger to the fact that Christ is the head of the church. Furthermore, the different personalities and cultures were able to blend without friction, she said.
“I went to a lot of different churches in a lot of different towns around the Coastal Bend, and I can tell you that I never found a bad church, but I never found this church,” Kelley said. “I really feel the Holy Spirit is here. I feel like I get fed here. I feel like I’m loved here, and love is the heart of it all. Without that, we’re nothing. Without the love of the Lord and love for each other, we would just be a building, just another place in town where you need to mow the grass.”
Kelley said the church supports the members individually and encourages them to use their gifts for the good of the church and God. Whether church members want to work with children, the elderly, at the border or in Tanzania, the leadership is supportive of whatever God has given them as a ministry.
Since 2013, the church has supported Gospel for Asia, which is a nonprofit that installs water wells in Asia. To date, the church has helped provide 32 “Jesus Wells” at $1,400 each. The church supports Living Water, another nonprofit that installs water wells. Three wells have been established by the church in Africa to the tune of about $5,000 each. The wells in Africa are more expensive to install because of the rocky terrain.
“It changes the whole community,” Kelley said. “Not only does it provide good drinking water but also the protection of not having to travel so far to get water.”
The church also has a jail ministry at DeWitt County Jail. Jaquez goes to the jail every other Tuesday to minister to the inmates. Two church members also make sure that the library at the jail has good reading material for the men and women who are there.
The church just started a card ministry that involves members of the church sending cards to the inmates. A group of 12 church members compose the letters, sending about 100 each month.
“We write about hope, send encouragement and tell them about Jesus,” Kelley said.
Several members of the church serve on the board of a local organization called Ambassadors for Christ, which provides a way for members of multiple churches to minister more to the community. The organization started as a way to organize mission trips to Mexico. Now, applications are accepted to meet the needs of community members. For example, maybe an elderly couple needs to make repairs so their home is warm, dry or accessible. One young lady needed extensive oral surgery, which the organization was able to facilitate. Items such as roofs, wheelchair ramps and medical needs have been provided by Ambassadors for Christ.
The church also participates in a Samaritan’s Purse ministry called Operation Christmas Child. Last year, they filled about 130 boxes with gifts for children that were delivered to third-world countries. Another nonprofit program, Faith Comes by Hearing, allows church members to donate $25 audio BibleSticks to members of the military. This year, the church surpassed its normal donation of 100 sticks to reach 200 sticks.
“We go out and use what we are taught. I love that about our church. It makes it so exciting to be a member of this body,” Kelley said. “We do stuff.”
Linda Schneider, who has been a church member since 2003 and church secretary since 2005, said the church always finds a way to meet people’s needs.
“And we’re not a rich bunch of people either,” Schneider said. “We give with our hearts.”
