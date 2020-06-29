The annual DeWitt County Crops Tour that was originally scheduled for June 9th then moved to July 7th, has been officially canceled.
The crops committee considered all options of having the tour but decided to cancel because of the difficulties of facilitating the event given the current COVID-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of Texas, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Agrilife Extension Service.
