Poised to envelop attendees in a cheerful Christmas glow and distract from 2020’s trials, Cuero’s 20th anniversary Christmas in the Park will soon light the eyes of many from all across our great state of Texas.
“It may very well be the best way to say ‘Merry Christmas’ to our friends in town and those who come from miles around,” said Cuero Mayor Sara Post Meyer, a long-time Cuero resident.
In a jolly display of spirit, downtown is meticulously strung with lights of every color and will feature elaborate scenes crafted by community groups and cheerful volunteers providing concessions and other festivities.
Though the event is a sight to see now, it was not always that way. The first Christmas in the Park was a humble affair, taking place in just a small gazebo in 2000. Now, the event nearly fills the entire Cuero Municipal Park.
“When it started, it was a couple of snowflakes in trees...but now several of the civic groups in town have gotten involved and have made this what it is. Businesses, too.” Meyer said. “Now you’ll drive through and you see close to a million lights and over 275 scenes that are all lit up.”
Included among the participating businesses and organizations are H-E-B, the Cuero Rotary Club and others. That participation truly signifies a collaborative effort to make this event special.
Event staples like free hot chocolate and the live nativity scene will be absent this year because of the pandemic, but the volunteers are determined to retain the event’s charm. Although attendees will be instructed to stay in their vehicle, December Events Committee Treasurer Alton Meyer is confident the event will bring joy.
“One thing that has always touched me in the past is seeing kids hanging out the car door and enjoying the view,” Alton said. “In hindsight, I used to think it was just kids, but I have seen grandpa and grandma, too. Hopefully, that stays the same this year.”
