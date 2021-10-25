Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Beef and Forage Committee and Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are sponsoring a five hour continuing education event on Nov. 18.
The program will be at the new Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building, in the Cuero City Park attached to the Friar Ag Center.
Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. A $20 per person fee will be charged. Participants need to RSVP to attend this event, as there will be a noon meal. Please be sure to show up early enough to allow time for registration.
Other financial sponsors for the event are DeWitt County Producers Association (CO-OP), Ful-O-Pep, and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.
Program topics and guest speakers include:
- Texas Department of Agriculture Laws & Regulations Update – Melissa Barton, TDA Pesticide Inspector
- Texas Highway Rules & Regulations Update (related to Ag industry) – Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety
- Update on Invora and Rezilon Herbicides (ending with a tour of Invora plot on Friar Thomas Ranch) – Rob Brooks, Bayer Range & Pasture
- Update on Fertilizer Situation and Strategies to get Through (cover crops & manure alternatives) – Larry Unruh, American Plant Food
- Managing Tawny Crazy Ants and Leafcutting Ants – Robert Puckett, AgriLife Extension Entomologist
- Managing Cattle De-wormer Resistance and Liver Flukes – Dr. Koby Reitz, Cuero Veterinary Clinic.
The program will conclude after the Invora brush control tour around 3 p.m.
Light snacks will be provided in the morning and a noon meal.
Five continuing education units, or CEUs, will be offered for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators license holders. For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
People with disabilities who require an auxiliary aid, service or accommodation in order to participate in this meeting are encouraged to contact 361-275-0816 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.
