Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Beef and Forage Committee and Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will sponsor a 5-hour CEU event on Dec. 6 at the Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building.
The building is attached to the Friar Ag Center in the Cuero City Park.
Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants need to RSVP to attend this event, as there will be a noon meal. RSVP to the DeWitt County Extension Office by Dec.3.
Please be sure to show up early enough to allow time for registration.
Registration fee is $25 per person.
Program topics and guest speakers are being finalized now, additional information will be released before the program. As of now speakers include Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist; Melisa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide inspector; Lee Williamson, Texas Parks & Wildlife biologist; and Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension IPM agent.
Light snacks will be provided in the morning. A meal will be served at noon.
Five CEU’s will be offered for private, commercial, and non-commercial applicators license holders.
Other financial sponsors for the event are DeWitt County Producers Association (co-op), Ful-O-Pep, and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.
For more information call Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.