The 58th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Pecan Bake Show will be Nov. 23-24 at the Cuero Municipal Clubhouse in the Cuero City Park.
The Pecan Show judging will be at 1 p.m. nov. 24. Residents as well as commercial producers are encouraged to enter their pecan in the show. Participants are encouraged to enter as many pecan varieties as they can, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Extension Office.
As an incentive, champions of each division (native, commercial, and classic) will be awarded a $25 cash prize. Pecan entries need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension Office by 5 p.m. Nov. 23rd, or dropped off at the clubhouse by 8 a.m. Nov. 24th.
The Pecan Food Show will be held in conjunction with the Pecan Show on Nov. 23rd at the clubhouse. Bakers of all ages are encouraged to enter their best pecan baked item, according to the news release.
Those interested in entering entering food items can call or come by the Extension Office to pick up an entry form. Food entry check-in will be from 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 23rd. The food entries will go on sale from 3-6 p.m. that day and then 8 a.mn.-noon, Nov. 24th.
To promote the “true pecan” baked item, winners of the Pecan Pie Youth and Adult Divisions will each be awarded $50. The age divisions are: youth, aged 19 years and younger as of Nov. 23, and adult, aged 20 years and older by the same date.
A Children’s Poster Contest with an emphasis on pecans will also be held. The contest is open to any child who lives in DeWitt County and is between the ages of 6 and 12 years old. First, second and third place winners will be selected, with recipients receiving cash prizes. Posters need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension office by 10 a.m. Nov. 23rd to the Friar Ag Center.
Sponsors for the 58th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Bake Show are the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Cuero Pecan House - Erwin, Annette and Anthony Rath, and DeWitt M&J – Mark Vavrusa.
Anyone with questions, can call the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.