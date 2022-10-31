The 60th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Pecan Bake Show will be Nov. 21-22 at the Friar Ag Center in the Cuero City Park.
Pecan Show judging will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 22, according to a new release from the DeWitt County AgriLife Extension Office.
Residents as well as commercial producers are encouraged to enter their pecans in the show. Participants are encouraged to enter as many pecan varieties as they can. As an incentive, champions of each division (native, commercial and classic) will be awarded a $25 cash prize.
Pecan entries need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension Office by 5 p.m. Nov. 21 or dropped off at the Ag Center by 8 a.m. Nov. 22.
The Pecan Food Show will be held in conjunction with the Pecan Show and will be Nov. 21 at the Friar Ag Center. This year’s Pecan Food Show will be dedicated to the memory of Tammy Bitterly who was always a faithful baker and entered the show every year, no matter how busy she was. Bitterly died Aug. 25.
Bakers of all ages are encouraged to enter their best pecan baked item. If you are interested in entering food items call or come by the Extension Office to pick up an entry form. Food entry check-in will be from 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 21.
Food entries will be for sale from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 22.
Cash prizes will be given to first and second place winners in the pecan pies in adult and youth divisions and grand and reserve overall. First-place winners in the pecan pie category in youth and adult divisions will receive $100, and second-place winners will be awarded $50. Grand champion overall will receive $100 and reserve champion overall will receive $50 in each age divisions. The age divisions are youth - 18 years old and younger as of Nov. 21, and adult - 19 years old and older as of Nov. 21.
Also, as a means of promoting the pecan industry and the pecan show, a Children’s Poster Contest will be held with an emphasis on pecans. The contest is open to any child who lives in DeWitt County and is between the ages of 6 and 12 years old. First, second and third place winners will be selected, with recipients receiving cash prizes. Posters need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension office on Nov. 21 or the Friar Ag Center by 10 a.m. Nov. 22.
Sponsors for the 60th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Bake Show are the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Cuero Pecan House - Annette and Anthony Rath and Arkia Holman, and DeWitt M&J – Mark Vavrusa.
For more information, call DeWitt County Extension Office at 361- 275-0816.