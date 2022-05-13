The Janssen/Morisse/Domann family will celebrate “A Gathering of Generations” for the 61st family reunion of the descendants of Diedrich Janssen, Henry Janssen, Helene Elise Morisse, and Helena Gesine Domann at 10:30 a.m. June 26 at the Nordheim Shooting Club.
A barbecue meal will be catered and served at noon. Members are asked to bring a dessert or side dish and an item for the fundraising auction.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Shirley L. Karnei, 701 Mesquite, Nordheim TX 78141 or call 361-938-5279 by June 10.
