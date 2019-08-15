All DeWitt County districts received overall ratings of Bs or Ds from the Texas Education Agency. An overall rating of D is considered the minimum performance target.
Every district in the county also earned at least one academic distinction from the TEA.
5 things to know how your district fared: Cuero ISD
•Overall rating: B
• Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR science tests improved from 65% to 70% from 2018 to 2019, while eighth-grade students passing STAAR tests improved from 69% to 73% in social studies, 74% to 79% in science and 87% to 90% in mathematics.
• Area that still needs improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 79% to 70% in reading and 81% to 73% in mathematics from 2018 to 2019. Eighth-grade students passing STAAR reading tests decreased from 84% to 80% from 2018 to 2019.
•Rating for closing the gaps: C
•Distinctions: Cuero Junior High School earned distinctions in social studies.
5 things to know how your district fared: Yorktown ISD
•Overall rating: D
•Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests improved from 65% to 79% in reading and 55% to 62% in science from 2018 to 2019.
•Area that still needs improvement: Eighth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 79% to 70% in reading, 82% to 77% in mathematics, 64% to 62% in science and 49% to 27% in social studies from 2018 to 2019.
•Rating for closing the gaps: F
•Distinctions: Yorktown High School earned distinctions in science and social studies.
5 things to know how your district fared: Meyersville ISD
•Overall rating: B
•Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-graders passing STAAR tests improved from 85% to 91% in science from 2018 to 2019. All eighth-grade students passed STAAR tests in reading in 2019.
•Area that still needs improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 85% to 73% in reading and mathematics from 2018 to 2019.
•Rating for closing the gaps: C
•Distinctions: Meyersville Elementary earned distinctions in English and language arts/reading, mathematics, science and, post secondary readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Nordheim ISD
•Overall rating: D
•Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests improved from 73% to 75% in mathematics.
•Area that still needs improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 73% to 54% percent in reading and 55% to 23% in science from 2018 to 2019. Eighth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 92% to 29% in reading, 83% to 71% in mathematics, 75% to 57% in science and 50% to 0% in social studies from 2018 to 2019.
•Rating for closing the gaps: D
•Distinctions: Nordheim School earned distinctions in mathematics.
5 things to know how your district fared: Westhoff ISD
•Overall rating: B
•Area that showed the most improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests improved from 91% to 100% in mathematics and 55% to 60% in science from 2018 to 2019. All eighth-grade students passed the STAAR social studies and mathematics in 2018 and 2019.
•Area that still needs improvement: Fifth-grade students passing STAAR tests decreased from 91% to 60% in reading.
•Rating for closing the gaps: C
• Distinctions: Westhoff Elementary earned distinctions in mathematics, comparative academic growth and post secondary readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Yoakum ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Fourth-grade students passing STAAR tests improved from 74% to 93% in mathematics, while seventh-grade students passing STAAR mathematics improved from 51% to 71%.
- Area that still needs improvement: Fifth-grade passing STAAR tests in science decreased from 80% to 72%.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Yoakum Intermediate School earned a distinction for academic achievement in science, closing the gaps, post secondary readiness.
