Forty-five students exhibited their market livestock and ag mechanic projects at the 2021 Yoakum Project Show.
The auction concluded with a total of $128,269 spent by attendees on the student's exhibits; according to the sales report. Of these purchases, $126,734 was spent on livestock.
STEERS
Joel Gomez's 1,372-pound grand champion market steer sold for $10,420 to Hallettsville Livestock Commission; Boedeker Ag. Supply; K Bar K Ranch Tammy Bennett; David Markert; Janella Matias; Ramona and Raquel Gomez; Kathy Gomez; Ful-O-Pep Feeds; Yoakum National Bank; Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska; Morrow Hardware Co.; Tammie Harabis; Eddy Packing Co.; Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann; Bo & Mo Cattle Company; Blase and Cynthia Jimenez; Hub City Motors; Tom and Jennifer Kelley; Rock Hard Materials; Billy E. Taylor; Bill and Kellie Reardon; H-E-B Pantry Stores; Victor and Melissa Gomez; Loya Feed Company; Michael Bennett; Sheela Webb; Satterfield Welding Service; Christopher Sefton and Elizabeth Payne; Conception Gomez; Shane Flessner; Crossroads Bank; 2F Cattle; Jeanne Luersen; Charles and Claudia Ennis; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; Juanita Gomez-Cadena; Caraway Ford and Dairy Treet.
Sheela Webb's 1,065-pound reserve champion market steer sold for $10,770 to Travis McKee Construction; Kodiak Compression; Kyle Dalton; Sand Carlos Outfitters; Cory and Wendy Thamm; Rock Hard Materials; Grafe Chevrolet GMC; Inc.; Lovie's Floral; Loya Feed Company; Dagg Ranch; Rick Raz; David and Nancy Nitsche; Jaime's Roustabaut Service; Pioneer Oilfield Trucking; Ritzie Britches; Dalton Crane; Donald and Velma Rice; Hill Ranch; Jacobra Energy Services; Maeker's Liquor; Maureen Bucek; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; H-E-B Pantry Stores; Gary and Nancy Hog Farm; Mark and Ann Seidenberger; Crossroads Bank; Edwin and Sandra Steinmann; Yoakum National Bank; Adams Tractor Sales; Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann; Brian and Julia Prasek; Tom and Jennifer Kelley; Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home; Boedeker Ag Supply; Amanda Hargrove; C & C Oilfield Construction; Anonymous 1; Chandler Drilling Co.; Circle L Ranch; Billy E Taylor; Bill and Brenda Brown.
SWINE
Gunner Frank's 253-pound grand champion market swine sold for $4,353 to Anna Lorene Cowan in memory of Barry Armstrong; Chris and Alisha Boysen; Matthew Realty; Frank and Martha Burns; Ful-O-Pep Feeds; Chris and Kim Kvinta; Mark and Linda Hiller; Carter Insurance; Elorine Sitka; M. H. Leske Oil Co.; Crossroads Bank; TX Sold Inc.; Rick and Janice Chumchal; Glen and Sherri Kusak; Sandra Bergey, DDS.; Loya Feed Company; David and Diana Hanzelka; Lovie's Floral; H & H Cafe and Bakery; Gary and Theresa Boening; Stan and Ann Kuester; Terry and Carol Boening; Rock Hard Materials; Weaver & Jacobs Constructors; DeWitt Poth & Son; Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home; Morrow Hardware Co.; Cuero Livestock Commission Co;. Chandler Drilling Co.; Steven and Brenda Morris; Michael and Debbie Brandt; McKee Construction; Edwin and Sandra Steinmann; Boedeker Ag Supply; Dairy Treet; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; Thomas Construction Plus; Tightline Fencing; Bleu; Prause Polled Hereford Farms; David Markert; Yoakum General Store; Zimmerman Electric; Wendel Motor; John and Agnes Fling; American Chemical Inc;. Laura Belcik; Yoakum National Bank; Hub City Motors; H-E-B Pantry Stores; Yoakum Packing; LD Painting & Drywall; Jay and Karen Quinney; James and Sharla Pohl; K Bar K Ranch; Jason and Amanda Fling; John and Sherry Hutchinson; 2F Cattle; John Justiss Family; K-Box Cattle Company.
Emily Bastian's 238-pound reserve champion market swine sold for $2,775 to Tim and Allison Garrett Adams in memory of A.G. Garrett; Shoppa's Farm Supply-Shiner; Aggie Buyers; Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann; Grafe Chevrolet GMC; GVEC; Bill and Brenda Brown; Gary and Nancy Hog Farm; Tammy Bennett - DeWitt County Farm Bureau; David and Nancy Nitsche; Walter and Tammi Dixon; Betty E. Carroll; Rock Hard Materials; H-E-B Pantry Stores; Chandler Drilling Co.; Lovie's Floral; Brent and Sonia Hiller; John and Karen Barber; Circle Y Saddles; Earl and Beverly Bland; K Bar K Ranch; John Cowan; Jason and Christine Corbell; A. M. Anesthesia Services of South Texas; Neal and Carolee Eckstrom; Thomas Barre; Boedeker Ag Supply; Elaine Kubena; Josh and Lexanne Carroll; Dustin Braden; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.
GOATS
Addison Picha's 72-pound grand champion market goat sold for $4,100 to Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; Rock Hard Materials; Picha Automotive; Boedeker Ag Supply; Ritzie Britches; Adams Tractor Sales; Joe Boy Lauer Family; Crossroads Bank; Todd McCommas; Midway Construction; Jeremy Machalec; JoJo and Mary Machalec; Hallettsville Livestock Commission Co.; Rusty and Danette Michalke.
Cody Bennett's 78-pound reserve champion market goat sold for $2,215 to Lavaca County Office Supply; Michael Bennett; Belcik Refrigeration; Carter Insurance; Midway Construction; Dairy Treet; Victor and Melissa Gomez; Weaver & Jacobs Constructors; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; Chandler Drilling Co.; Ful-O-Pep Feeds; Terry and Carol Boening; Morrow Hardware Co.; Delta Armature Works; Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home; David Markert; Thomas Construction Plus; Lovie's Floral; Mark and Marsha Herchek; Energy Waste; Brian and Alexandra Schoenemann; Prause Polled Hereford Farms; Yoakum National Bank; Hub City Motors; H-E-B Pantry Stores; Rock Hard Materials; Yoakum Packing; Crossroads Bank; Amanda Bennett; K Bar K Ranch; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.
RABBITS
Maddie Carroll's grand champion market rabbit sold for $3,745 to Kvinta Family in memory of Charles Kvinta Sr.; Robert and Jeannie Hermes; Bill and Brenda Brown; K-Box Cattle Company; Kenneth and Amy Meyer; Carl and Linda O'Neill; Double K Diesel Service; Hallettsville Livestock Commission C; W4 Fencing; Allen Bayer, CPA; Jacobs-Weber Insurance Services; Boedeker Ag Supply; Jeff and Brenda Brandes; Steven and Brenda Morris; Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska; Pioneer Oilfield Trucking; Inc.; Scott and Christy Fojt; David Markert; Prosperity Bank; Betty E. Carroll; Brian and Julia Prasek; Brian and Alecia Eggemeyer; Lewis and Pam Daltry; Weaver & Jacobs Constructors; Picha Automotive; Yoakum National Bank; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; H & H Cafe and Bakery; Darren and Lydia Mobley; Yoakum General Store; Terry and Carol Boening; Will and Connie Young; Zimmerman Electric; M. H. Leske Oil Co.; Chris and Kim Kvinta; Glen and Sherri Kusak; Mark and Ann Seidenberger; Shoppa's Farm Supply-Shiner; Anonymous 1; Mark and Kathy Carroll; SAK Construction; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.; Rock Hard Materials; Gloria Lerch; Randy and Holly Fishbeck; Lovie's Floral; Yoakum Packing; Shannon and Cheryl Bucek; Hub City Motors; McKey & Co.; Justin and Lesley Janak; Bleu; County Wide Pest Service.
Brooke Prasek's reserve champion market rabbit sold for $2,725 to Carter Insurance Agency; Inc.; Bill and Brenda Brown; Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska; Dustin Braden; McKey & Co.; Gloria Lerch; Josh and Lexanne Carroll; Pioneer Oilfield Trucking; Inc.; H & H Cafe and Bakery; Jaime's Roustabaut Service; Crossroads Bank; McKee Construction; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.; Justin & Lesley Janak; Mark & Ann Seidenberger; Dalton Crane LC; Rock Hard Materials; Anonymous 1; Kodiak Compression; Klaus & Carolyn Schlamb; Sand Carlos Outfitters; Sweet Home Fitness; Kyle Dalton; H-E-B Pantry Stores.
BROILERS
Audrey Kifer's grand champion pen of market broilers sold for $5,186 to Lavaca County Farm Bureau; Present by Jerrie Kacir; CRP Ranch; David and Nanette DeBord; Josh and Lauren Pohler; Crossroads Bank; Yoakum Packing; Jason Adamek Construction; David and Diana Hanzelka; Dairy Treet; Shannon and Cheryl Bucek; John and Sherry Hutchinson; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.; County Wide Pest Service; Chandler Drilling Co.; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; Rock Hard Materials; K & K Repair Service; Ronnie and Maurine Adamek; Kifer Construction; Knock Down Land Services; Vinklarek Family Ranch; McKee Construction; Yoakum Chiropractic Center; Harold and Penny Reynolds; Kenneth and Lorrie Adamek; Tim and Robin Boswell; Clay and Jennifer Hermann; Hub City Motors; Travis and Kristen Schley; Glen's Packing Co.; Gilbert Jr. and Janet Adamek; Triple R Motors; M & M Cattle Co.; Anonymous 1; Billy and Cindy Goodrich; K Bar K Ranch; Bill and Brenda Brown; Weaver & Jacobs Constructors; Matt Donihou; First National Bank of Shiner; Kay Adamek; Yoakum General Store; H & P Cattle; Lonnie and Anne Gregorcyk; Long Land & Cattle; Alan Adamek; Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska; Michael and Ashley Jacob; Boedeker Ag Supply; Dennis and Georgia Kutach; David Markert; James and Cecilia Carroll; Nathan and Mandy Bucek.
Brodie Kifer's reserve champion pen of market boilers sold for $5,026 to DeWitt Poth and Son - Jacque Schumacher; Crossroads Bank; Kenneth and Lorrie Adamek; David and Diana Hanzelka; M & M Cattle Co; Billy and Cindy Goodrich; Triple R Motors; Harold and Penny Reynolds; Anonymous 1; Shannon and Cheryl Bucek; Knock Down Land Services; K Bar K Ranch; Weaver & Jacobs Constructors; Dairy Treet; David Markert; Rock Hard Materials; Yoakum Packing; Boedeker Ag Supply; Kifer Construction; Adams Tractor Sales; Inc.; Matt Donihou; Jason Adamek Construction; Nathan and Mandy Bucek; First National Bank of Shiner; John and Sherry Hutchinson; McKee Construction; Travis and Kristen Schley; Lonnie and Anne Gregorcyk; Hub City Motors; Yoakum General Store; Yoakum Chiropractic Center; David and Nanette DeBord; Kenneth and Kelly Pavliska K & K Repair Service; Ted and Debra Poskey; Michael and Ashley Jacob; Tim and Robin Boswell; Cuero Livestock Commission Co.; Vinklarek Family Ranch; Kay Adamek; Clay and Jennifer Hermann; Dennis and Georgia Kutach.
