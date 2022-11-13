This year, area high school students from Goliad, Hallettsville, Refugio, Victoria and Cuero are joining forces to celebrate Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity in a big way as they begin a home build for residents at 102 Myra.
Student builders will start the day at 7:30 a.m. with a blessing and immediately get to work on completing the home build, according to a news release from Habitat for Humanity.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a decent place to live and that’s exactly what they’ve modeled their Student Builders program to accomplish, according to the new release.
“We’re extremely grateful to be able to provide students with the opportunity to give back to their community in a meaningful way this holiday season. Giving Tuesday is about celebrating the ability to give. We encourage those who feel called to take action to give back in the forms of donations, volunteering, or through true acts of kindness,” said Executive Director, Brian McClane.
The four main goals of the Habitat Student Builders program are to provide leadership roles to young people; invite diversity from different organizations, faiths and backgrounds to volunteer; raise funds to further support programs; and engage youth in GCHFH mission as they help restore and replenish local communities.
“As area youth join together at 102 Myra for Giving Tuesday, we know hearts will be full and minds at peace because of our desire to encourage giving back to our neighbors in need, " McClane said.
For volunteer opportunities and more information on supporting Habitat's mission, visit goldencrescenthabitat.org.