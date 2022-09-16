First Presbyterian Church of Cuero’s Chapel Without Walls will host a Movie Night featuring the film “Little Giants” on Sept. 30 in downtown Cuero. The outdoor movie night starts at 7:30 p.m. at 302 N. McLeod St.
The church will provide free popcorn, candy and drinks for all attendees.
Because September is Hunger Action Month the church is asking attendees to also bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to CAMAL House food pantry, according to a news release from the church.
“We are thrilled to offer this family friendly film to Cuero and offer our local families a fun activity that all can enjoy,” said the Rev. Stanley Larson, church pastor.
Larson did note that seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their outdoor chairs or blankets to the event and to wear cool, comfortable clothing.
For more information on upcoming events, visit First Presbyterian Church of Cuero's Facebook Page to stay connected.