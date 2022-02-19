The Tri-City Empowerment Council, founded by former Daule School student Viola Holman, successfully worked to get the school its state historical designation. It is now working to gain the national historical recognition.
While doing research for the designations, the council came upon a large collection of newspaper articles written about the school.
As part of Black History Month, The Victoria Advocate will publish a series of stories based on the archived stories as compiled by council members.
The Cuero Colored School building was used for 45 years. Then, through organized effort and court action, money was appropriated for a badly needed new Negro School.
Professor Eugene A. Daule served as principal for 45 years until his retirement in 1931. At his retirement the school was renamed Daule School.
Principals who served between 1931 and 1947 were Professors William C. Johnston, Willard Brown and Thomas E. Dixon.
The last school building was built in 1948 and the spring of 1949 on land which the city purchased from Willis Barfield, just inside the city limits on the old San Antonio Highway on track 16a.
The new school was of the latest school building design, with a combination auditorium and gymnasium, indirect lighting, and all new equipment. It was built of hollow tile and concrete and was painted white.
In 1947, George Anderson became principal of the Daule School. Anderson was a graduate of Prairie View College, had prior teaching experience, and when hired was working on his master’s degree at Prairie View. The school enrollment at that time was 390 students with a staff of 15 teachers.
The last principal was Professor T.W. Humphrey who remained until the school closed at the end of the 1965 school year.
Anderson hired several music teachers during his tenure. Music played a vital role in many of the young people’s lives. Music teachers were Mary Francis White, Henrietta Green Charleston, Emma Byrd and Marjorie Curtis.
After Anderson moved on, Professor Humphrey hired Nell Humphrey to lead the music department.
In 1954, Anderson hired David Ernest Hegwood to organize a band program. This was Hegwood’s first civilian employment after spending many years in the U.S. Army 656th Band.
The band excelled quickly and received many top ratings in marching and playing in the Prairie View State competition. The band played in many parades over the state, sometimes the only black band invited.
The band’s most memorable occasion was the Battle of Flowers Night Parade in San Antonio in 1959 when the band’s drum major, Katie Lee made the cover page of Ebony magazine.
Band directors who followed Hegwood were Warren Hawkins and Robert Campbell. Hegwood also organized the boys’ and girls’ tennis team at Daule.
Boasting physical facilities unexcelled by any other Cuero school and staffed by competent instructors, Daule, Cuero’s public school for Negro students, was rated high in school circles in this area. The school now had 21 staff members for instruction purposes from grades 1-12.
The school excelled in academics, agriculture, sports, homemaking, band and choir.
S.A. Sampson’s FFA boys won top prizes many times at the San Antonio Livestock Show and the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Trumpet player Darnell Mike placed second at the New Farmers of America Convention in Atlanta, Ga. He won four rounds of competition to qualify for the finals.
In 1960, Principal Humphrey was honored for outstanding services to the New Homemakers of American State Convention. He was accompanied by Mrs. Earline Fuller the chairperson of the department at Daule.
Other department heads were Nell Humphrey, music (voice), Warren Hawkins, band director, and Maurice Mathis, business education and part time principal.
Other teachers were Callie Grant, Gertrude Avant, Mabel Shropshire, Modestine Edwards, Corinne Haywood, Zula Houston, Ernestine Lewis, Susie Forrow, Henry Harvey, Delores Roy, Rosemary Williams, S.A. Sampson, Joe Williams, Ernestine Lewis, Lucious Clemmons, David Bonnick and Cecil Roy.
The legendary Sylvester A. Sampson coached the teams from 1936 into the 40s and his impressive records were only surpassed by the example he set for his players and the coaches who followed him.
After he stepped down, he mentored many of the young coaches who were named to lead the teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.