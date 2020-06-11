Black Lives Matter Cuero

A Black Lives Matter rally is planned at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cuero Municipal Park.

One week after hundreds gathered in Victoria for a Black Lives Matter protest, another similar event is scheduled to take place in Cuero Municipal Park.

Unlike Victoria’s march, the Cuero rally will be stationary, with speeches and musical performances. It is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lisa Ruiz, who is organizing the rally, said she met with Cuero City Manager Raymie Zella, Police Chief Jay Lewis, Parks and Recreation Director David Danish, and Police Capt. Steven Ellis to plan the event.

“Their biggest concern was COVID,” Ruiz said. “They felt pretty confident that it would go off successfully and safely now that there’s been a precedent set with the success of the Victoria march.”

Infection disease experts suggest those attending protests wear a mask and eye protection and keep a safe distance from others.

