ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Cuero man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 2 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero man by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Aug. 2 on a capias pro fine charging no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $316.10.
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 2 on a capias pro fine charging no driver’s license, fined $218; and on a capias pro fine charging driving while license suspended, fined $341.10.
- CUERO – A 20-year-old Cuero man by a trooper Aug. 2 on a
- charge of possession marijuana
- less than 2 ounces, and seven Victoria County warrants
- charging burglary of a habitation,
- possession of marijuana less
- than 2 ounces, and five charges
- of burglary of vehicle.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Hallettsville man by a trooper Aug. 2 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Leander man by a trooper Aug. 3 on charges of possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Shiner man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 4 on a charge of attempted possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and two Lavaca County warrants charging theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 4 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
- CUERO – A 57-year-old Yorktown woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 5 on a charge of making a terroristic threat to a family or household member.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 5 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a unauthorized use of motor vehicle case.
- CUERO – A 53-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 6 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO – A 45-year-old Shiner man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on a charge of making a terroristic threat to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.