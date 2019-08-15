ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO - A 32-year-old Beeville man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on a capias pro fine charging public intoxication, fined $430; and a San Patricio County warrant charging possession of a controlled substances than 1 gram.
- CUERO - A 21-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on a charge of criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Kenedy man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 7 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- CUERO - A 68-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 7 on a charge of theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO - A 30-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 8 on a charge of Class A assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- CUERO - A 31-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 8 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- CUERO - A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 10 on two warrants charging forgery.
- CUERO - A 47-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 10 on a charge of Class A assault family violence.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM - A 30-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 2 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $366.
- YOAKUM - A 34-yer-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Aug. 2 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $366.
- YOAKUM - A 46-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 9 on a charge of disobey a stop sign, fined $149.
Juvenile Detained
- YOAKUM - A 16-year-old Yoakum boy by Yoakum police Aug. 1 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, ordered detained in the Victoria County juvenile justice Center.
Lavaca County
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 25-year-old Yoakum woman July 30 by Yoakum police on a warrant charging possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 72-year-old Yoakum man Aug. 7 by Yoakum police on a charge of Class A assault.
- HALLETTSVILLE - A 38-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 9 on warrants charging sales and distribution and a warrant charging indecency with a child.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD - A 45-year-old Stockdale man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 5 on a writ from another county charging theft of property between $100-$750, and charges of possession of controlled substance between 1-4 grams, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- GOLIAD - A 21-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 6 on charges of burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport, and aggravated assault on a public servant.
- GOLIAD - A 23-year-old Houston woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 11 on a writ from another county charging accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200.
Victoria County
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on bond forfeiture in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces case and warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Houston woman by deputies Aug. 13 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 40-year-old West Palm, Fla. by deputies Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habituation case.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of two class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 57-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 13 on a warrant charging her with sale of alcohol to minors.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 13 on two warrants charging her with violation of probation in criminal trespassing cases and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, refuse to give information.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Aug. 13 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of prohibited weapon - knuckles and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Aug. 13 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention and bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case, and surety off bond in resisting arrest, search or transportation and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Columbus, Ohio man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 14 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor and two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 14 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Gahanna, Ohio man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
ROBBED
- VICTORIA - A 56-year-old man in the 2700 block of North Navarro Street. His backpack, clothes, sleeping bag, hair clippers and prescription medications were reported stolen on Aug. 13.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member on Aug. 13 at a home in the 500 block of East Santa Rosa Street.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA - A Dodge Durango from a home in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive on Aug. 13.
