ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old McAllen man by deputies Aug. 14 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 14 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Elsa woman by deputies Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Aug. 14 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Houston man by officers Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Dallas man by officers Aug. 14 on violation of parole and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 15 on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Cottonport, La. man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 45-yer-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 15 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Inez man by deputies Aug. 15 on warrants charging him with seven Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 15 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and driving while intoxicated or with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 16 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 2300 block of Louis Street on Aug. 15.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An iPhone from a 60-year-old woman at a business in the 9000 block of North Navarro Street on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.