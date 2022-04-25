A lot has changed at the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch over the past 50 years.
To celebrate its history and future, the ranch will hold a large celebration May 21-22 that will include the 40th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament, auction and musical entertainment, as well as a celebration of the ranch.
“We moved the golf tournament to May to tie in with the anniversary celebration,” said Claud Jacobs, golf tournament founder. He is also one of the founders of the ranch and serves on the board.
The celebration begins May 21 with an open house at the ranch on the edge of Yoakum, followed by a barbecue lunch and program at the Yoakum Community Center.
On May 22, the golf tournament will be held at Colony Creek Golf Course, followed by a reception, dinner, auction and music at Holy Family Catholic Church hall, where the initial celebration was held 40 years ago.
Some of the old favorites will not be there this year because of scheduling conflicts.
“They haven’t been able to work for two years, so now they’re out there working wherever they can,” Jacobs said of many of the entertainers who usually perform and play golf.
Red Steagall, the perennial co-host and longtime supporter of the ranch, will not be there because of a scheduling conflict. But Allen Shamblin will co-host this year with Moe Bandy.
The beginning
The ranch got its start in the late 1960s, when a young family faced being separated after the father died and the mother was scheduled to go to rehabilitation treatment for alcoholism. Business leader Charles Kvinta Sr. contacted five other Yoakum businesspeople about donating to pay for the children’s care at a home in Yoakum. He had already lined up a caregiver, according to the book “Bluebonnet Youth Ranch: A History of Caring” by Jacobs and Sonny Long.
The short stay was extended when the mother was able to get training for work after her treatment. In the meantime, a state judge sent the businessmen a note telling them to stop operating an unlicensed home for children, according to the book.
That only inspired the Yoakum residents to do more. One resident donated 45 acres in her parents’ memory to build the ranch. Others pitched in with fundraising, designing and other necessary services. The first cottage opened in 1972.
Over the years, with more fundraising efforts, the ranch has expanded to 50 acres and includes three fully equipped cottages, a relief cottage, administration building, administration cottage, barn and animal pens, a small fishing lake, a woodworking shop and sports complex, according to the book.
In the past half-century, the ranch has cared for 600 children who the courts ordered to be separated from their parents for various reasons.
While ranch officials have kept up with some of the former students over the years, Jacobs said they are prohibited by law to seek them out. The former residents must come to them.
Some of the former residents will be at the anniversary celebration to talk about the impact the ranch had on their lives, said Micah Roth, the ranch’s development director.
They would like to hear from more former students/residents. Any former resident who would like to attend the benefit is asked to contact Roth at 361-772-2199 or Jacobs at 361-564-8264.
Changes
Last year, the ranch underwent a major change when it stopped caring for just children and took on family units of mothers with children.
The change was necessary because federal staffing regulations made it cost-prohibitive to continue to care for just children, Jacobs said.
The ranch partnered with the South Texas Children’s Home Ministries to make the change.
As of mid-April, Bluebonnet has cared for 20 children and six mothers in the first phase of the Homes for Families ministry, a four-phase program to help the mothers and children, Roth said.
The program takes the family from orientation at the ranch, to help improving their lives to work training or college to reintegrating into their community and life off the ranch.
Celebration
The first day of the celebration will focus on the ranch. It will start with an open house at the ranch.
After that, the activities will move to the Yoakum Community Center where a barbecue pork loin and trimmings lunch, catered by McMillan’s Bar-B-Q, will be served. Plates-to go as well as eat-in will be available.
Entertainer Clifton Jansky will perform at the anniversary ceremony. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud and state Rep. Genie Morrison are expected to speak, among others, including former residents of the ranch.
That evening, a dinner and pickin’ party are planned at the University of Houston-Victoria North Building.
On May 22, the golf tournament begins with registration and breakfast, followed by a cowboy church service before the play begins at 9 a.m.
Among those expected to play are David Landstrom and Steve Veriato, professional golfers who played in the first tournament 40 years ago, Jacobs said.
The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Dinner and Auction will begin with a social at 5 p.m. at Holy Family Church, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets for the evening are $100 each. It is open to the public.
The highlights of the tournament and a 10-item auction will be at 7 p.m., followed by the musical showdown with Bandy and Shamblin. Other entertainers expected are Gary Morris, Janie Fricke, Gary Mule Deer, Gary P. Nunn, Jansky, Dion Pride, Austin Cunningham, George Chambers and Billy Mata.
“The golfers who come back each year do so for two reasons. The people in Victoria are generous and they treat the celebrities like ordinary people and the celebrities have developed friendships over the years,” Jacobs said.
The celebrities also believe in the youth ranch. Some of the entertainers make donations throughout the year to the ranch, he added.
The anniversary event will be the first in-person fundraiser for the ranch since 2019, which raised about $275,000 before expenses.
Last year, the ranch had two separate events — a virtual auction and a raffle. Roth said both were successful, with the raffle raising about $130,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.