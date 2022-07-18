On Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St. in Yoakum, will be “bursting with bubbles” while hosting bubble magician Jeff Hapke, according to a news release from Gena Jiral, library director.
As a professional magician and bubble artist, Mr. Hapke’s unique blend of magic and bubble artistry provides eye-popping entertainment that is beautiful to behold. He specializes in visual magic that entertains audiences of all ages with an array of soap bubbles and other displays, rarely seen in everyday event performances. Ever seen a square bubble? A bubble galaxy? A bubble inside of a bubble? You will be awestruck by Jeff’s visual display of classical magic combined with artistry in an artistic performance that will make you look and think twice. All children visiting will receive their very own bubbles upon departure from the show.
No registration is required, all are invited, and admission is completely free. For questions, please call 361-293-5001. Follow the library's Facebook page at Friends of the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library to stay informed of all the library has going on.
