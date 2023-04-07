Butterfly floats to Best of Show in Dewitt County photo contest

Sherry McRae’s Best of Show photograph, “Sweet Nectar Times,” also won first place in the Miscellaneous category.
Contributed
“When they called me I let out a big yell and started crying,” said Sherry McRae. “I strive to be the best I can and it’s so rewarding to be recognized.”
McRae, of Sun City near Georgetown, won best in show in this year’s Dewitt County Shutterbugs photo contest.
Her winning photograph titled, “Sweet Nectar Times,” features a swallowtail butterfly sucking up nectar from a zinnia. The photograph was taken in the yard of a master gardener she knew, McRae said.
“It was toward the end to where the flowers were just about spent, so they were giving up their nectar and the swallowtails were just going crazy,” McRae said. “The colors just attracted me and the lighting was just so good, so I just took my time and composed the image.”
McRae shot the winning image on a Canon 5D Mark IV with a 1.4x teleconvertor, attached to a 100-400mm lens. The photo was shot hand held and she spent about 30 minutes working to get the perfect shot, McRae said.
“The swallowtails were a bit skittish when I was around, so I had to really back off the distance to let them get comfortable,” McRae said.
The longtime photographer said her focus has gravitated toward capturing the essence of nature, specifically birds, as the years went on. There isn’t a need to travel far to make beautiful photos, some photos are made near the comfort of her own home, she said.
“I have my own backyard setup, I don’t have to travel far,” McRae said. “Most of my photography is around Georgetown.”
As far as the future, McRae said she is looking forward to continuing building her craft, learning from other photographers and finding more interesting things to put in front of her lenses.
“Photography is just being out there and being with nature,” McRae said.
First place in the Action category.
Contributed photo
First place in the Animals category.
Contributed
First place in the Architecture category.
Contributed
First place in the Birds category.
Contributed
First place in the Black and White category.
Contributed
First place in the Creative Effects category.
Contributed
First place in the Flowers/Plants category.
Contributed
First place in the Landscapes/Scenic category.
Contributed
First place in the Portraits category.
Contributed
First place in the Youth Junior Division.
Contributed
First place in the Youth Senior Division.
Contributed
First place in the Action category.
Second place in the Action category. Photo by Michael Cantu.
Third place in the Action category. Photo by Michael Cantu.
First place in the Animals category.
Second place in the Animals category. Photo by Angie Birmingham.
Third place in the Animals category. Photo by Angie Birmingham.
First place in the Architecture category.
Second place in the Architecture category. Photo by Trish Stone.
Third place in the Architecture category. Photo by Kevin Esparza.
Honorable mention in the Architecture category. Photo by Kevin Esparza.
Honorable mention in the Architecture category. Photo by Kevin Esparza.
Honorable mention in the Architecture category. Photo by Kevin Esparza.
First place in the Birds category.
Second place in the Birds category. Photo by Tom Savage.
Third place in the Birds category. Photo by Jim Payne.
Honorable mention in the Birds category. Photo by Frank Klein.
Honorable mention in the Birds category. Photo by Jeff Birmingham.
Honorable mention in the Birds category. Photo by Tom Savage.
First place in the Black and White category.
Second place in the Black and White category. Photo by Carolyn Morehead.
Third place in the Black and White category. Photo by Carolyn Morehead.
First place in the Creative Effects category.
Second place in the Creative Effects category. Photo by Heather Myers.
Third place in the Creative Effects category. Photo by Sherry McRae.
First place in the Flowers/Plants category.
Second place in the Flowers/Plants category. Photo by Lynn O’Shaughnessy.
Third place in the Flowers/Plants category. Photo by Brooke Locker.
Honorable mention in the Flowers/Plants category. Photo by John Goodwin.
First place in the Landscapes/Scenic category.
Second place in the Landscapes/Scenic category. Photo by Kevin Esparza.
Third place in the Landscapes/ Scenic category. Photo by Lynn O’Shaughnessy.
Honorable mention in the Landscapes/ Scenic category. Photo by Marie Plummer.
Second place in the Miscellaneous category. Photo by Tom Savage.
Third place in the Miscellaneous category. Photo by Carolyn Morehead.
Honorable mention in the Miscellaneous category. Photo by Tom Savage.
First place in the Portraits category.
Second place in the Portraits category. Photo by Trish Stone.
Third place in the Portraits category. Photo by Trish Stone.
First place in the Youth Junior Division.
Second place in the Youth Junior Division. Photo by Samuel Swan.
Third place in the Youth Junior Division. Photo by Brooke Locker.
Honorable mention in the Youth Junior Division. Photo by Samuel Swan.
Honorable mention in the Youth Junior Division. Photo by Samuel Swan.
First place in the Youth Senior Division.
Second place in the Youth Senior Division. Photo by Madison Cowan.
Third place in the Youth Senior Division. Photo by Madison Cowan.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.