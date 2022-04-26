The 16th annual Catfish Roundup for disabled youth of DeWitt County will be Thursday at the Cuero City Park lake.
Fishing will begin at 8 a.m., followed at noon by lunch of hot dogs.
Participants are asked to bring chairs, umbrellas, and sun screen. Bait, poles, food and drinks will be provided.
The event is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, DeWitt County 4-H, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Serve Outdoors and the City of Cuero.
for additional information, call Anthony Netardus at 361-275-0816.
