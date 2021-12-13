The DeWitt County Go Texan Committee will have its annual chili fundraising event from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Hall, 309 E. Church St. in Cuero.
The chili will be $10 per quart and will be “to go” only.
The Go Texan Committee is also selling gun raffle tickets. Chili tickets and gun raffle tickets can be bought from all Go Texan members, but for convenience they can also be purchased at the DeWitt County Extension Office, or the Cuero High School Ag Building.
These two fundraising events are held annually to benefit the local scholarship program, which has enabled the committee to award about $105,000 to local high school graduates over the past seven years.
For more information call Anthony Netardus at 361-275-0816, or Greg Nemec at 361-275-1245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.