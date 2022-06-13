First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, 302 McLeod St., will be the host location for this year’s Cuero Community Vacation Bible School “Food Truck Party: On A Roll With God!” from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 - July 1.
Registration is open to the public and is available online at www.cuerovbs.com. There is no cost to attend VBS in Cuero, which is open to all area children. Registration is available both in person at the participating churches or online at www.cuerovbs.com to those recent graduates of kindergarten through fifth grade graduates, according to a news release from the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.