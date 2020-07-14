The three food pantries in DeWitt County received their largest donations so far from the Cuero Community Foundation as the result of a $20,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant from ConocoPhillips.
The foundation recently presented checks to Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance House of Cuero for $16,233.34, Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry for $14,733.32, and Yorktown Assistance Ministries for $13,333.34. .
Cuero Community Foundation’s Food Pantry Matching Fund will continue to match funds up to $100,000 for the three food pantries.
“ConocoPhillips has truly impacted our local communities with their incredible support and their gift of $20,000 was matched by Cuero Community Foundation for a total of $40,000 split across the three area food pantries. With so many new clients needing services at our area food pantries, this generous donation could not have come at a better time. There is still much to do to support these amazing stewards of our community and we need the public’s support to meet our goal of $100,000 in matching funds,” said Bill Blackwell, president of Cuero Community Foundation.
Freda Nelsson, director of the CAMAL House of Cuero, said they are seeing new faces needing help on their distribution days and the needs are growing.
“I noted new requests at our last distribution day, some that were in tears as they had not had to ask for help with food in the past. I want to stress there is no shame in asking for help. Given what is happening in our communities, many are out of work or struggling to make ends meet. We are here to help and provide this needed service to ensure that no one goes hungry,” said Nelsson. “This large gift from ConocoPhillips, matched by Cuero Community Foundation, will feed so many and help us to continue carrying out our mission. We are grateful.”
Since the matching fund inception, the total raised and matched to date for the three food pantries is $140,323.92.
Cuero Community Foundation will match up to $100,000 total and is pleased to see the development of the fund each week.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact our area, we must do our part to help our neighbors in need,” Blackwell said. “Individuals, churches, ministries and businesses that are wishing to make a true difference in our area are encouraged to respond as soon as possible with their donation to support our three area food pantries. Given the turn in our local economy caused by COVID-19, they need our support more than ever as their client base continues to grow.”
Learn more about the grant and CCF by visiting www.cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com
