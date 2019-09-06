Authorities have begun an investigation into the death of a New Braunfels man who was injured on the job at a DeWitt County oil field construction site days ago.
Investigators with the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into the death of Andrew West, 34, said Chief Deputy John V. Garoni.
West died Wednesday at Yoakum Community Hospital after suffering serious injuries earlier that day at an oil field site under construction in the 1500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 443.
Sheriff Carl Bowen said investigators suspect a tractor-trailer driver who was departing from the site unknowingly struck West, injuring him severely.
Investigators have identified that driver, Garoni said.
West, an employee of Victoria construction company Jett Maintenance, was signing in tractor-trailers at the site when he was struck.
Although investigators are still working to determine details, Garoni said his office suspects about five or 10 minutes passed between when West was injured and when he was discovered by another worker.
Friday, a Jett Maintenance representative declined to comment about West’s death.
Describing the investigation as in its early stages, Garoni said investigators have no reason so far to charge anyone with a crime.
OSHA representatives could not be reached for comment, but a search on OSHA’s establishment database returned no results for Jett Maintenance.
Lavaca County Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall is presiding over an inquest into West’s death.
She has ordered an autopsy through the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
West’s family members could not be reached.
