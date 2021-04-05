A Save Our Seniors (65 and older) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be from 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St.
The clinic is hosted by the City of Yoakum Emergency Management, in coordination with DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management, Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management, and Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.
Anyone who would like to make an appointment is asked to call 361-275-0878. If you receive a voicemail, leave your name and phone number, and someone will call you back to schedule the appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.